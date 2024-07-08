A man has climbed a broadcast mast on Katampe hill in Abuja, threatening to jump unless his demands for the restoration of fuel subsidies and an end to insecurity are met

The man remained on the mast for several minutes despite pleas from bystanders and rescue workers on the ground

Legit.ng reports that Nigerians are currently facing hard times as reforms by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have deepened the cost of living crisis

FCT, Abuja - An unidentified man in Abuja climbed a radio mast on Monday, July 8, and attempted to kill himself after he left a note indicating his intention.

As reported by Vanguard, the man climbed a mast on Katampe hill in Abuja, declaring his willingness to sacrifice his life to address the pressing issues Nigerians are battling.

He reportedly left a self-murder note at the base of the mast, demanding the reinstatement of the fuel subsidy and calling for other government measures to alleviate the hardships experienced by the populace.

The note partly reads:

“I’m ready to sacrifice my life for the solution to them. I am calling for fellow Nigerians to join me on this riot.”

In his five-point list, he wrote:

“On behalf of fellow Nigerians, I demand the following: 'Government should return fuel subsidy.

“Government should declare a state of emergency in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, and Borno on insecurity matters and take immediate action to clear terrorism in the above listed states and the country at large.

“Government should open borders for food importation in order to eradicate food shortages in the country.

“Government should immediately respond to the problem of out-of-school children, which is increasing rapidly.”

Channels Television posted a video of the man in question on the mast.

The fire service, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and federal capital territory (FCT) officials were present to intervene.

Hardship in Nigeria

Since his inauguration in May 2023, President Bola Tinubu has been on a mission to improve the economy, but his policies have hardly done so.

Floating the currency and removing fuel subsidies have triggered record inflation in a country where 133 million people live in poverty.

Hardship: Tinubu gives Nigerians hope

Amid the hardship in Nigeria, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu assured Nigerians that the economy would “roar back to glory” by December 2024.

The president also called for unity of purpose and deeper collaboration among the federal government, state governors and members of the national assembly to achieve national development goals.

