Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has been commended for its decision to strike out two appeals filed by former Local Government Chairmen in Rivers State, loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, seeking to extend their tenures.

The National Vanguard for Rule of Law (NVRL) raised the justices for their courage and integrity in delivering a sound judgment.

The group says the ruling demonstrates that the court remains the hope of the common man.

The group President, Comrade Johnson Babatunde, alleged that there were attempts to induce the justices with money to pervert justice.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Babatunde and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, July 8.

The group said the ruling gives Nigerians hope in the judiciary and demonstrates that the court remains the hope of the common man.

The NVRL also called on Nigerians to support judges who deliver sound judgments in the country.

Babatunde said:

“We commend the justices of the Port Harcourt Division for once again delivering a sound judgment, upholding the rule of and giving Nigerians hope in the judiciary.

“We understand the enemies of Rivers State have been inducing judges with money to deliver black market judgments in their favour. We believe that the Justices of the Port Harcourt Division must have been tempted with all forms of inducement to pervert justice, but as men of courage and integrity, they have chosen to uphold the rule of law.”

The group urged the people of Rivers State to continue to support Governor Siminalayi Fubara in delivering dividends of democracy to the state.

The group encouraged the people to prepare for the forthcoming local government elections to replace those who sought to extend their tenure through illegal means.

