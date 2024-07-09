A former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has lost his bid to transfer the N80bn fraud case from Abuja to Kogi

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, declined Bello's request to transfer the case

Justice Tsoho drew the attention of Bello’s counsels to a pending appeal in the case: Yahaya Adoza Bello VS FRN

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court has declined the request to transfer the N80.2bn fraud trial of former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, from Abuja to Kogi State.

The Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho ruled that the alleged money laundering case instituted against Bello by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) be presented in open court.

The court ruled that it agreed with the EFCC that Bello should be tried in Abuja and not Kogi state. Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a letter signed by Tshole’s Special Assistant, Joshua Aji and addressed to Bello’s lawyers, Abdul-Wahab Muhammed and Musa Yakubu, The Punch reports.

Justice Tsoho drew the attention of Bello’s counsels to a pending appeal in the case: Yahaya Adoza Bello VS FRN wherein the defendant had sought a consequential order remitting the case to the chief judge for reassignment.

The judge held that it would be improper to take any step tantamount to pre-empting the outcome of the appeal.

“The main issue raised is jurisdictional in nature and will be more appropriately decided by the court. The matter should therefore be presented in open court.”

As reported by Channels Television, the court referred to two ongoing cases before the FHC in charge no FHC/ABJ/CR/550/22 FRN VS Ali Bello and another, and another charge, FRN VS Ali Bello and three others, where a similar request for transfer was made and the lower court refused the application.

EFCC places Bello on Interpol watch list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bello's non-appearance in court for trial sparked serious concern in the polity and informed the latest move by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency requested Interpol to place Bello on watch list across North Africa as he evades local arrest.

Bello is facing a 19-count charge for alleged money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds of about N80.2 billion.

Source: Legit.ng