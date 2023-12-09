Asue Ighodalo has solidified his intention to run for the governorship seat in Edo State in 2024

He did this by stepping down as the chairman of the board of directors, Nigerian Breweries Plc

The Nigerian Breweries Plc announced this on Friday, December 8, and Sijbe Hiemstra would resume the interim role

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

The Nigerian Breweries Plc has disclosed the resignation of Asue Ighodalo from his role as the chairman of the board of directors.

The announcement, made in a corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Friday, December 8, by Uaboi Agbebaku, the company secretary, highlighted changes in the board following a meeting on December 7, 2023.

Asue Ighodalo's resignation as Nigerian Breweries chairman was announced on Friday, December 8. Photo Credit: NESG

Source: Facebook

Ighodalo, who expressed his intention to run in the Edo state gubernatorial election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will officially step down at the year's end.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reacting to the development, Anthony Ehilebo, an ally of Ighodalo, endorsed his resignation as he rooted for his candidacy for the governorship ticket of the PDP and his victory at the upcoming poll.

Ehilebo, via his official X handle, wrote:

"And so it Begins...

"My Guy has done this for Edo..

"I recall once speaking to him and kept asking himself wether he was crazy to do this..

"Boss @Aighodalo we are with you..because with Ai our future is assured! Aissured!"

As reported by TheCable, the Nigerian Breweries said:

“The chairman informed the board today of his decision to offer himself for public service.

“As a result, he will be resigning from the Board and as the chairman of the board on the 31st of December 2023 to enable him devote his full attention to the new cause."

“To give the board enough time to appoint a substantive chairman, the longest serving director, Mr. Sijbe “Siep” Hiemstra was appointed to act as the chairman in the interim effective the 1″ of January 2024.”

Nigeria Breweries announces interim chair

Sijbe Hiemstra is set to assume the role of interim chairman during the transition period, overseeing the appointment of a permanent chairman.

Hiemstra, previously a member of the company's governance and statutory audit committees, will take charge of board affairs.

Similarly, Ndidi Nwuneli has informed the board of her resignation as an independent non-executive director after serving a nine-year term. Her departure is scheduled for December 31, 2023.

To fill the vacancy, Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli has been appointed as an independent non-executive director by the board. All appointments are slated to take effect on January 1, 2024.

Edo guber poll: Governor Obaseki speaks on preferred successor

Meanwhile, the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said anyone who will succeed him must have experience in governance.

Obaseki noted that he did not have a preferred candidate for his successor but stressed that he must have seen what the person who would succeed him had done.

According to the governor, anyone who wanted his support must think of the continuity of what he had done.

Source: Legit.ng