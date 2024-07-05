The appeal court judgement delivered on Thursday, July 4, has worsened the political crisis rocking Rivers state

On Friday, July 5, lawmakers who are allies of Governor Sim Fubara rejected the lower court's judgement and filed an appeal at the Supreme Court

Legit.ng reports that on Thursday, the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified the expulsion of Martin Amaewhule and 24 others from the Rivers State House of Assembly; the lawmakers are allies to Nyesom Wike, FCT minister

The Victor Oko-Jumbo led Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment of the appeal court delivered in Abuja.

Court void sack of Rivers lawmakers loyal to Wike

Recall that the appellate court on Thursday, July 4, set aside the order restraining the pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers from parading themselves as members of the Rivers Assembly.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja ruled that the Rivers state high court lacked the power/jurisdiction to hear the case.

"There cannot be two Speakers", Pro-Fubara Assembly insists

In reaction to the verdict, Oko-Jumbo, in a statement issued on Friday, in Port-Harcourt by the factional Clerk of the House, Dr G. M. Gillis-West, and sent to newsmen, rejected the appeal court's judgement, The Punch reported.

The factional Speaker insisted that the Assembly strongly believes that the Court of Appeal was in error when it held that the Rivers State High Court lacked the Jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit.

Speaking further, Oko-Jumbo declared that he remains the Speaker of the state legislature because there cannot be two Houses of Assembly in the state, The Guardian reported.

He said:

“There cannot be two Houses of Assembly in Rivers State or indeed any State in Nigeria. This House of Assembly, with me as the Speaker, is the ONLY House of Assembly in Rivers State.”

Group reacts to court order restraining pro-Wike lawmakers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) reacted to the judgement of the appeal court that voided the order restraining 25 pro-Wike lawmakers from parading themselves.

The group said the appellate court has now created new complications with the judicial precedence it has set.

The coalition’s executive director, Dr Samson Iroegbunam, said the judgment would not stand the test of time.

