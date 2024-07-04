The PDP has issued a fresh statement after the Federal High Court’s judgment on its primaries

The ruling party in Edo state insisted that the court's ruling does not affect its governorship candidature in the coming election

On Thursday, Tony Aziegbemi, the state PDP chairman, maintained that Ighodalo’s candidature for the 2024 election remained intact

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted after the court on Thursday, July 4, voided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries that produced, Asue Ighodalo.

Edo PDP gubernatorial cadidate, Asue Ighodalo and the the impeached deputy governor, Philip Shaibu. Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo, Comrade, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

"Ighodalo remains PDP guber candidate"

As reported by The Punch, Edo PDP urged the party faithful to remain calm despite an Abuja High Court judgement nullifying the party’s primary election held in Benin on February 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a statement signed by the state party chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, on Thursday, the PDP insisted that Asue Ighodalo remains its candidate ahead of the September 21 governorship in the state.

Recall that the impeached deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, warned the PDP to refrain from working against his candidacy.

Shaibu warned that failure to accept him as PDP candidate in the governorship election will spell doom for the party in Edo state.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday voided the February 2024 election that produced Ighodalo on the ground that the 378 delegates who were supposed to vote at the primary were unlawfully excluded by the PDP.

However, the PDP in a swift reaction, assured there is no cause to be worried by the development, Channels TV reported.

The statement read:

“PDP is aware that certain elements who are scared of the soaring popularity of our candidate Dr Asue Ighodalo are going about peddling rumours that the candidature of Asue Ighodalo has been nullified.

“Let it be on record that the candidature of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the flag bearer of the party for the 2024 elections remains intact and that the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja did not in any way affect the candidature of Ighodalo

“We urge our teaming loyal supporters to remain calm and resolute as there is no cause for alarm.”

EDO APC reacts as court nullifies Ighodalo’s nomination

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governorship candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has commended the court judgement that voided the PDP primaries that produced, Asue Ighodalo.

Okpebholo said Ighodalo ought to take the path of honour and withdraw from the governorship race after being misled by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said the PDP is a lawless political party, incapable of conducting its own internal affairs.

Source: Legit.ng