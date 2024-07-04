The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Edo state has been declared void by the federal high court

Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the PDP’s primary failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the party’s constitution

The judge said the PDP exhibits showed that the returning officers only sat down in a place to manufacture the outcome of the primary election

The federal high court sitting in Abuja has nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Edo state.

The PDP governorship primary election which was held on Thursday, February 22, 2024, produced the former Chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo.

According to AIT News, the court voided the election on Thursday, July 4.

Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the PDP’s primary held on Feb. 22 failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The judge said the Exhibit PDP 1 tendered by the party was bereft of evidence, The Nation reports.

Ekwo added that the plaintiffs, through the exhibits tendered, were able to establish their case against the defendants.

According to the judge, he found the exhibit presented by the PDP that the returning officers who prepared the result sheets only sat down in a place to manufacture the outcome of the poll.

Justice Ekwo held that the exclusion of the 381 delegates, including the plaintiffs, was against the provisions of the law.

Three aggrieved ad-hoc delegates, on behalf of the 378 others, had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/165/2024 dated February 7 but filed February 8.

It was gathered that the 381 delegates from 12 local government areas and 127 wards are those loyal to Philip Shaibu, the impeached deputy governor.

