The APC governorship candidate in Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has reacted to the court judgement that nullified Asue Ighodalo as the PDP candidate

Okpebholo said the court judgment is a clear indication that the APC is the party to beat in the Edo state governorship election

He said Ighodalo was being misled by Governor Godwin Obaseki into running for the governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has commended the court judgement that voided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries that produced, Asue Ighodalo.

Okpebholo said Ighodalo ought to take the path of honour and withdraw from the governorship race after being misled by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Okpebholo urged Ighodalo to take the path of honour and withdraw from the governorship race Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo/Journalist KC

Source: Facebook

He said the PDP is a lawless political party, incapable of conducting its own internal affairs.

As reported by The Nation, he said this in a statement issued by Senator Okpebholo’s campaign office in Abuja on Thursday, July 4.

He said the court judgment is a clear indication that the APC is the party to beat in the Edo state governorship election in September 2024.

The APC candidate said the bad policies of the PDP-led government are clear pointers to the disastrous end that awaits the party in the upcoming guber election.

Okpebholo said:

“Edo State has been cut off from the centre for far too long. We can see this from the level of abandonment. We need to return Edo State to the centre and enjoy all the benefits that we truly deserve. We are optimistic.

“With this Court judgment, Edo people can clearly see that the PDP is a chaotic party and can’t be allowed to continue to lead our dear State. With the APC, I assure you of the best. Our best is yet to come. God bless you all!”

APC has invited Ighodalo to join hands Okpebholo, to retake and reset Edo state for prosperity.

The Director, Publicity Committee, APC Campaign Council, Comrade Orobosa Omo-Ojo, JP, said this in a statement issued in Benin on Thursday, July 4, The Sun reports.

Shaibu warns Obaseki, PDP over Ighodalo’s emergence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the impeached deputy governor, Philip Shaibu warned the PDP to refrain from working against his candidacy.

Shaibu warned that failure to accept him as PDP candidate in the governorship election will spell doom for the party in Edo state.

He maintained that he is the authentic candidate of the party for the September 21 election. He added that Edo people do not want Ighodalo who he said is not homeboy.

Source: Legit.ng