The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, has revealed how the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win Edo gubernatorial election in September

Momoh said the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo will clear the votes in Edo North and Edo Central

He added that the people of Edo Central would vote for Okpebholo because he would speak to them in their dialect

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship election in Edo state, Monday Okpebholo will win the September election.

Momoh affirmed that the APC has the advantage over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo in the coming election.

He stated this after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside Okpebholo, former Edo state governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole and others at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, July 5.

As reported by The Punch, he said the APC will comfortably win Edo North while the flagbearer, Okpebholo will deliver Edo Central because he’s a homeboy.

The minister said Governor Godwin Obaseki should prepare to leave the Government House in September.

“Edo North is a no-go area because my leader, myself and a host of others including Dan Orbih today who’s coming from the legacy group, we are from Edo North.

“We can deliver Edo North maximally any day. Edo Central there is no doubt that our candidate Senator Monday Okpebholo, will sweep Edo Central because he’s a homeboy.

Momoh added that the APC candidate is well-known and loved by his people unlike Ighodalo, who they allegedly don't know, The Nation reports.

“He’s a senator, elected as a Senator for the very first time since 1999. This is the very first person who has won an election outside the PDP cycle. So such a person you should know that he’s loved by the people. And anytime any day they will vote for him because you will speak to them in their dialect, but the other man can’t do that. The Esan man will tell you I cannot be a stranger in a government house on Osadebe Avenue. Let me better vote for the person who can always say Hara and the person will respond.

Okpebholo reacts as court nullifies Ighodalo’s nomination

Legit.ng earlier reported that Okpebholo reacted to the federal high court judgement that nullified Ighodalo's nomination as the PDP candidate.

Okpebholo said the court judgment is a clear indication that the APC is the party to beat in the Edo state governorship election.

He said Ighodalo was being misled by Governor Godwin Obaseki into running for the governorship election

