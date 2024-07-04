Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto may be one of the one-term governors who could not return to office in their second term

This is as the governor removed 15 emirs in office in less than one year of his tenure, citing various reasons for his action

Months after, MURIC raised the alarm that the governor was plotting to dethrone the Emir of Sokoto, a development that attracted wide condemnation

Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, the governor of Sokoto state, is one of the first-term governors in Nigeria who may not win a second term in 2027 if he tries to contest. Barely one year in office, the governor deposed about 15 emirs in the state for different offences, a development that may cost him his second-term aspiration.

A few months later, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) raised the alarm that the governor was plotting to depose the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar. Though the government denied the allegation, a bill to reduce the power of the monarch in the State House of Assembly passed the second reading.

2027: Reasons why Governor Aliyu may not return to government house Photo Credit: @Zazzau_Emirate, @Ahmedaliyuskt

Source: Twitter

If the bill is passed into law, the Sultan would be stripped of some power, including the appointments of kingmakers and district heads, without the governor’s input. While this move may be considered constitutional because of the legislation it passed through, it can cost the governor his second term because Sokoto state and the position of the Sultan are religious sensitive.

Why Shettima condemns plot to depose Sultan

Citing the danger ahead, Vice President Kashim Shettima urged the state government to protect the Sultan’s position jealously. This will not only prevent religious crises in the north but also free the Tinubu/Shettima ticket off any rumour of supporting the governor to remove the Sultan when the election comes.

Aside from Shettima, Senator Shehu Sani, the former lawmaker in the Eighth Senate, has condemned the move. Others who have passed their comment against the alleged plot are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN).

The Punch also reported that a political source in the state disclosed that the governor and his supporters never hid the impression of deposing the Sultan from their campaigns. The source stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) campaigned with a “new government, new sultan.”

Analyst calls for respects for traditional stools

In an interview with Legit.ng, Okanlawon Gaffar, a public commentator, called for respect for traditional stools in the country. He lamented:

"We can’t say this is fair or not, the principle that has been exhibited is also the fact that our traditional system is now a mockery of its glory. This does not mean that our traditional system should be above the law principle.

""However, it represents a different kind of leadership, where who gets to be in that position has been determined by culture and tradition."

With the growing trend, removing the Sultan could anger the majority of voters in the state, and the governor may not have the grace to win the next governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng