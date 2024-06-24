A fresh royal battle is about to commence in Sokoto state as a Muslim group has exposed the alleged plans of the governor to remove the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

The executive director of the Muslim Rights Concern, Prof. Isiaq Akintola, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, June 24

Akintola's claim arises following existing tension over the removal of some monarchs in Kano state

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has raised an alarm over Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State's alleged plan to depose the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto and state Governor Ahmed Aliyu. Photo credit: Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sokoto state government

Source: Facebook

MURIC warns Sokoto gov against move to remove Sultan

The executive director of MURIC, Prof. Isiaq Akintola, expressed concern over this anxiety in a statement made available on its website on Monday, June 24.

The development is coming amid the controversy and tension over the deposition of the 15th emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and four others by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Aliyu had earlier deposed 15 traditional rulers for various offences.

But in his statement on Monday, Akintola warned that Nigerian Muslims reject any thought of deposing the Sultan, noting, "the Sultan stool is not only traditional but also religious."

“The governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, deposed 15 traditional rulers on 23rd April 2024. That was two months ago.

“However, feelers in circulation indicate that the governor may descend on the Sultan of Sokoto any moment from now using any of the flimsy excuses used to dethrone the 15 traditional rulers whom he removed earlier.

“MURIC advises the governor to look before he leaps. The Sultan’s stool is not only traditional. It is also religious. In the same vein, his jurisdiction goes beyond Sokoto. It covers the whole of Nigeria. He is the spiritual head of all Nigerian Muslims,” Akintola said.

“I don’t care if I’m removed again” - Sanusi

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that he is unbothered whether he is removed again as long as the Kano Emirate remains one.

Sanusi, in an interview with The Sun Newspaper, blamed the crisis rocking the Emirate on the immediate past administration in Kano state led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

"For me, even now that I am here, only God knows how long I will be here. I can die tomorrow. Another governor can come tomorrow and say that he has removed me, it doesn’t matter. But I am happy if he does not touch the emirate," Sanusi said.

