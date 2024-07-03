Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state is one of the first-time governors who may not secure re-election come 2027 due to his rift with his political godfather, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Fubara's rift with Wike started barely three months into the beginning of his administration as Rivers governor, which was not considered fair enough by many political observers.

Tinubu's alleged support for Fubara

However, there are insinuations that President Tinubu is supporting Fubara, which was why he appeared to have an edge above Wike.

Aisha Yesufu, a public commentator, in a tweet, posited that Tinubu would rather ensure that the FCT minister was stripped of his power in Rivers state so that he could become a proper errand boy at his disposal.

But Tinubu once publicly promised Wike that he would not let him down at the commissioning of a project in Abuja. Thus, with federal and presidential backing, Wike may defeat Fubara or plot his removal before the end of his tenure.

Wike's understanding of politics

Also, an analyst, Okanlawon Gaffar, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posited that Wike is more experienced. Based on his antecedent as governor of Rivers state, he knew how to win as a political godfather and how he could be defeated as one.

Gaffar said:

"Wike's position as a godfather, especially in the sense that he has passed through this before. He fought his godfather too to become the governor of Rivers state, so he understands how this game is played. I also believe that he understands how it can be lost and how it can be won.”

Wike's astuteness in politics

Another factor that should not be overlooked is Wike’s astuteness in politics. He has been active in politics since 1999. His membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and retention of a ministerial position in the All Progressives Congress (APC) government are testaments to his astuteness.

Though Governor Fubara recently hinted at leaving the PDP, saying the party has failed him, Wike currently appears to have the hold of the PDP and APC in Rivers. It is not yet certain if Fubara has the strong political structure to form his political party or join a small party and believe he can defeat Wike in an election.

