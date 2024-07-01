Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has announced Saturday, October 5, for the local government elections.

As reported by The Nation on Monday, July 1, the announcement came amid the ongoing local government succession crisis caused by the conflict between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Martins Amaewhule-led lawmakers.

Governor Fubara inaugurated caretaker committees to run the affairs of the local government areas while the ousted chairmen were still claiming their seats following the six-month tenure elongation granted them by the Amaewhule-led lawmakers.

To avert violent clashes, the police had since taken over all the 23 secretariats of local government areas (LGAs) in the state pending the forthcoming judgement of the appeal court.

More to follow...

