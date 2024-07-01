Former Senator Shehu Sani has said he will reply to the FCT minister Nyesom Wike publicly rather than on television

Sani made the comment while reacting to Wike's challenge that he should mention his achievement while in the Senate

The former senator stated that if not for his and others' struggles, people like Wike would not be local government chairmen, governors and ministers

Shehu Sani, the federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth national assembly, has sent a battle warning comment to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over his comment at an event recently.

The former lawmaker made the comment on Sunday, June 30, while responding to Wike's reaction that challenged the Kaduna-born senator to name his contributions to democracy when he was at the National Assembly.

Shehu Sani replies Wike, reveals when he will gets response Photo Credit: @ShehuSani, @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, Sani appeared to be furious as he accused the former governor of Rivers state of speaking last at events to avoid responses to his comments.

He maintained that Wike was his good friend and that he would prefer to reply to him at a public event rather than on television. He said he had met Wike at a public event twice, and he had strategically made comments at the end of the event without getting a response.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Shehu Sani reveals when to reply Wike

The former senator stated that he was waiting for the next opportunity to take on the FCT minister.

He stressed that no one could demean their struggles against the military government and that his and others' sacrifices, people like him and others' struggles gave room for people like Wike to become local government chairman, governor and minister.

He said:

“Next time when we go for an event, since I know his formula, speaking last, closing the chapter, and everybody should go home. It will never happen again. "

Source: Legit.ng