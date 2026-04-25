A science student shared her excitement after checking her 2026 UTME result on TikTok following her third attempt.

She scored an aggregate that is over JAMB's cut-off mark for admission and expressed gratitude to God for finally achieving a better outcome.

Her emotional video, accompanied by a worship song, went viral and drew congratulatory messages from viewers

A candidate of 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Amarachi Esther, has shared her joy after checking her result on her phone.

The lady posted a video on TikTok of her checking her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam result with a soul-lifting song chant as the background music.

A JAMB candidate who wrote the exam 3 times rejoices over the total score. Photo credit: @estaaa57/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady write JAMB 3x, shares result

Esther, who is a science student, did her exams in 4 subjects: English, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry. According to her, it was the third time writing the examination.

Sharing the video on the platform on April 20, 2026, the viewers saw she had an aggregate score of 210/400, surpassing the 150 cut-off mark from JAMB to gain admission to universities.

Below is the designated scores she had in each of the four subjects she did:

English: 61,

Biology: 47,

Chemistry: 55,

Physics: 47.

A JAMB candidate who had 47 in 2 subjects posts her JAMB total score. Photo credit: @estaaa57/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Esther thanked God for her JAMB result. She said;

"This is the testament that Jehova is always good😭This is actually my third time of writing jamb and God didn’t disappoint me. 🥺Thank you Jesus😭🙏"

See her TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady writes JAMB third time

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTokers who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Vënël said:

"Omo I just write my own today.... pray for me guys."

justmealone629 said:

"This sound no too much for JAMB result."

ÅM-JOSEPH said:

"I have tried checking mine three times and I haven't seen anything."

joy tehmetorpey said:

"I will use this song when I see my results this semester."

Make me a star said:

"Congratulations… what course?. The wan God that made you pass will make you get that your dream course.❤️"

Favy said:

"I tap from your blessing. Congrats, dear."

lucky damsel said:

"Congratulations, my love."

Njoku Rejoice said:

"Congratulations baby."

In a similar story, Hassan Nurudeen Olamide, a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) who repeated SS2 and wrote the JAMB exam four times, celebrates online as he bags a first-class degree.

In a video he posted, he showed a clear view of the prize he got for finishing with a first-class in Civil Engineering from Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Boy writes JAMB exam 6 times

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience of writing the JAMB UTME six times before finally securing university admission.

The graduate, identified as @peterbuywin, said that despite consistently scoring above 200 in five of those JAMB attempts, he was constantly rejected from the universities he chose.

@peterbuywin attributed this struggle to two main factors: his insistence on highly competitive schools, like Unilorin, University of Ibadan, and FUTA. The other factor, he said, was his father's pressure to pursue prestigious courses like Medicine and Surgery or Engineering.

Source: Legit.ng