"I Will Not Let You Down": Tinubu Promises Wike Amid Fubara Brags
- President Bola Tinubu has promised to always stay with FCT minister Nyesom Wike and not let him down
- The president made the vow at the commissioning of the Southern Parkway (S8/S9), which was named after him, in Abuja on Tuesday, May 28
- Tinubu's comment came amid tension between Wike and his successor in Rivers state, Governor Siminalayi Fubara
President Bola Tinubu has vowed not to let down the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as he began to commission projects in Nigeria's capital to celebrate his one year in office.
The president made the vow amid the minister's rift with his successor in Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara.
Who will Tinubu support between Wike, Fubara
According to Leadership, President Tinubu made the comment when he commissioned the Southern Parkway (S8/S9) from Christian Centre to Ring Road 1, Nnamdi Azikiwe Way, on Tuesday, May 28.
Wike, who is the immediate past governor of Rivers state, named the road Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way.
In his address, the president described Wike as "Mr Project." His comment reads in part:
“As we formally inaugurate this road, I am greatly honoured. I heard him mention my name as the beneficiary. Thank you very much; thank you for being a very good team leader. We all collectively will not let you down."
Fubara brags of defeating Wike
This came days after Governor Fubara hailed former governors Peter Odili and Senator John Mbata. The governor said their support for his administration has caused confusion in the camp of the opposition.
Fubara fell apart with Wike barely four months into office as the governor of Rivers state, leading to political instability.
Following the fallout between the governor and his predecessor, the Rivers State House of Assembly served an impeachment notice to the governor, which escalated the political crisis in the state.
Several interventions from stakeholders, including President Bola Tinubu, temporarily subsided the tension in the state.
