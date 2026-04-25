UTME 2026: Boy Who Scored 202 in Mock Rejoices as His JAMB Result Improves, Posts Screenshot
- A Nigerian student has shared both his mock and 2026 UTME results on social media, showing his significant progress
- He scored more marks compared to his JAMB mock exam, celebrating such a great achievement online
- The student expressed gratitude for his performance, as many online users praised his improvement
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A Nigerian student has taken to social media to share his 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result after previously scoring 202 in his mock exam.
The young boy, identified as Ezenobi Evans Chukwuebuka, took to his TikTok page, @evannyboss, on April 24, 2026, and posted screenshots of both his mock and main JAMB results.
Boy posts his mock and JAMB results
The screenshots showed a noticeable improvement in his performance. According to the post, he scored 202 in the mock examination, with the following subject score breakdown:
- English: 51
- Physics: 53
- Biology: 49
- Chamistry: 49
However, in the main UTME, his score increased significantly to an aggregate of 254. His subject scores were:
- English: 65,
- Physics: 66,
- Biology: 56, and
- Chemistry: 67.
Sharing the update, the student expressed gratitude despite initial doubts, noting that while his mock score was not perfect, he remained hopeful and thankful.
“I know it’s not a perfect score but I thank God,” he wrote.
See the TikTok post he shared his result below:
Reactions as boy posts UTME results
The improvement between the two results has drawn attention online, with many social media users praising his progress. Some of the comments are below.
Mavrick said:
"Mine 161 mock main exam 235. Congratulations to you."
prettyfav408 said:
"Congrats my dear. ❤️God please help me with a good results."
EBUBE NNA said:
"Congratulations, bro. More are coming 🥳"
Emmilian star said:
"l pray it happens to me."
Science student who expected 180 shares result
In a related story, a Nigerian lady, Tamunoibibo Christiana Lesson, shared her 2026 UTME result on TikTok, expressing joy over her performance. She posted the video on April 18, 2026, under the username @tiannadfag.
Christiana recorded an impressive aggregate score of 301 in the exam. Her subject breakdown showed 79 in English, 68 in Physics, 87 in Biology, and 67 in Chemistry.
Reacting to her result, she admitted that the score came as a surprise. She revealed that she had initially set a modest target for herself.
According to her, she only hoped to score around 180 in the examination. However, she was delighted to see that her actual result far exceeded her expectations.
She expressed gratitude and excitement over the outcome, describing it as a remarkable improvement beyond what she had planned.
Best student weeps after checking JAMB result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a student, Atambi John Ofar, expressed deep disappointment with his score in the 2026 UTME despite months of intense preparation. He had delayed writing the exam to study thoroughly, believing he would perform better.
Known as a top student with a strong WAEC result, including a B3 in Biology, he was confident during the exam, as the questions seemed familiar. However, his UTME result fell short of expectations, particularly in Biology.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng