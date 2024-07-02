Reno Omokri has reminded Nyesom Wike that he is already fighting a dogged foe in Rivers state

Omokri warned Wike that if he continues to quarrel with Ireti Kingibe, the lawmaker representing the FCT, he may slip and fall

Legit.ng reports that Wike and Kingibe have not had a good working relationship since they assumed their respective offices in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former social media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has warned Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), that he is "opening too many battlefronts".

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, July 2, Omokri advised Wike to learn how to choose his battles.

'Kingibe, an ant, ignore her' - Omokri to Wike

Describing Ireti Kingibe, a prominent member of the Labour Party (LP) and lawmaker representing the nation’s capital, as "just an irritant", Omokri asserted that the senator has minimal ability to do Wike any harm.

Omokri wrote:

"You are already fighting an obstinate foe in Rivers. Why will you leave the elephant you are carrying on your head to use your toe to kill an ant? What if you slip and fall?

"You are threatening her that she will not return. First of all, that is undemocratic. But even if Wike's threat to stop her reelection was not undemocratic, how many ruling parties have won in the FCT? The FCT traditionally votes for opposition parties. Buhari lost the FCT in 2015 and 2019. President Tinubu lost it in 2023.

"Should Wike not be more concerned about winning FCT votes in 2027 than fighting a girl? If you constantly make enemies everywhere you go, perhaps other people are not the problem. What is in Ireti Kingibe that you cannot transcend her by ignoring her?"

