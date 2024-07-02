Northern governors have been urged to thread softly regarding their alleged plot against traditional rulers in their region

The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) issued this strong warning to the governors in the region amid the Kano Emirate tussle and the alleged deposition of the Sultan of Sokoto

In a statement signed by Mallam Ibrahim Dan-Musa, NEYGA maintained that monarchs must be protected at all cost

Amid the Kano Emirate tussle and the Sokoto Emirate crisis, the Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has warned northern governors against encroaching on the traditional authority of the region's monarchs.

Group frowns at Kano Emirate tussle, Sokoto royal battle

Recall that there's been an alleged growing trend of governors undermining traditional institutions but NEYGA frowns at the development and believes it will destroy the cultural heritage and integrity of the African culture if left unchecked.

The northern group voiced their concerns in a statement signed by Mallam Ibrahim Dan-Musa, made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 2.

According to NEYGA, the governors' actions so far not only poses a great risk to the the region's cultural heritage but also promotes socio-political tensions in Northern Nigeria.

The group stated:

"Historically, traditional rulers have played a vital role in the social, political, and cultural landscape of Northern Nigeria. They have also served as custodians of the region's history, culture, and traditions, commanding respect and reverence from their subjects. However, in recent times, there has been a disturbing trend of governors encroaching on the authority of traditional rulers and undermining their influence and autonomy.

"This phenomenon can be traced back to the colonial era, when the British colonial administration introduced indirect rule, which marginalized traditional rulers and centralized power in the hands of colonial officials. This legacy of colonialism has continued to shape the relationship between governors and traditional rulers, with many governors viewing traditional rulers as obstacles to their political power."

"How Ganduje removed Sanusi II": NEYGA recounts

Speaking further, the group recounts how former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, deposed the 14th Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II and further reduced the powers of the Emirate in the region.

The group said the recent trends show governors viewing traditional authorities as obstacles to political control.

NYEGA opined that "Incidents like the 2019 deposition of Emir Sanusi II and 2020 abolition of the Sarkin Fulani title in Zamfara as well as their gubernatorial interference, further spark political tension in the region."

"In recent years, there have been several instances of governors undermining traditional rulers. For example, in 2019, the Kano State Government led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, controversially deposed the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and reduced the powers of the traditional institution. Similarly, in 2020, the Zamfara State Government, led by Governor Bello Matawalle, abolished the traditional title of "Sarkin Fulani" held by the Fulani community, sparking tensions and protests," the group said.

"Monarchs must be protected": Group calls on Tinubu

Going forward, NEYGA views these developments as a threat to the region's social fabric and cultural heritage.

According to the statement by Mallam Ibrahim Dan-Musa, the group emphasized that traditional rulers are the embodiment of societal values and must be protected at all costs.

"We cannot allow the destruction of our cultural institutions and the erosion of our traditional values. We urge the President to intervene and halt this development, which will have far-reaching consequences if left unchecked."

The group called on governors to focus on addressing the region's developmental challenges, such as poverty, insecurity, and education, rather than meddling with traditional authority. "We need to work together to build a better future for our region, not destroy the very fabric that holds us together," the statement concluded.

