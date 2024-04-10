The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has been warned to be mindful of his comments as they relate to national security

The Coalition of Northern Youth Movement (CNYM) accused Kwankwaso of promoting ethnicism in the Armed Forces during his time as minister of defence

The group threatened to expose how Kwankwaso and Governor Abba Yusuf have been undermining national security in Kano state

Kano state - The Coalition of Northern Youth Movement (CNYM) has lambasted the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso for saying President Bola Tinubu cannot tackle insecurity in the country.

The group said Kwankwaso failed as the Minister of Defence from 2003 to 2007, allegedly relegating intelligence gathering, ethnicism in the Armed Forces, and shielding extremist groups.

The president of CNYM, Dr. Talba Isah said this in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 10.

“Given Kwankwaso’s brazen attempt at revisionism, it has become pertinent to remind him that as Minister of Defence from 2003 to 2007 he initiated the toxic culture of inter-agency rivalry, diversion of arms purchases funds, the relegation of intelligence gathering, ethnicism in the Armed Forces, and the shielding of extremist groups – all of which later culminated in the security meltdown that threatened Nigeria’s existence.”

Isah threatened to expose how Kwankwaso and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, have undermined national security in Kano state.

He added that Kwankwaso cannot lecture the Tinubu's administration and the Armed Forces on how to fight terrorism in the country.

“We are consequently informing Kwankwaso that our Movement will not hesitate to produce a full dossier on how Kano State under Kwankwaso and his puppet, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has undermined national security in the last nine months if he does not begin to take noticeable remedial measures to undo the damage he has done to the country."

