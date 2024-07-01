Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has called on the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu

Obi emphasised the importance of respecting court decisions and the rule of law, urging the government to release those granted bail

The ex-governor of Anambra state also called on southeastern governors to unite and tackle regional insecurity and economic challenges

Onitsha, Anambra state - Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has urged the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Obi made these appeals while speaking to journalists in Onitsha, Anambra state, on Saturday, June 29.

Obi also called for the release of other freedom fighters and #EndSARS protesters still in detention, expressing concern over the high level of insecurity in the country, The Guardian reported.

Court order must be obeyed - Obi

The former governor of Anambra state also addressed the ongoing detention of Kanu, urging the government to comply with court orders and release the detained IPOB leader.

He said:

"I see no justification for his continued detention, particularly since the courts have granted him bail. The government must respect the court's decision," Obi stated.

"Rule of law is a fundamental asset that we must uphold and live by. I take this opportunity to appeal to the government to ensure that all individuals in similar situations are released and engaged in dialogue.

"We are in a democracy, and we should avoid actions that are arbitrary and outside the law."

However, a fact-check report by Premium Times indicates that Obi's claim that the Nigerian government is detaining Kanu against a court order is factually incorrect and misleading.

Obi: Why the government must enhance security efforts

Premium Times reported that the former governor also urged the government to enhance security efforts to prevent Nigeria from becoming a failed nation.

He said:

"The primary responsibility of the government is to ensure the security of lives and properties. It is the foundation on which people can live in any nation because no one can remain in an insecure place.

"It is alarming what is happening in Nigeria with the news of killings, abductions, and other crimes, making it one of the most insecure places on earth. This situation is leading us toward becoming a failed nation.

Obi calls on Southeastern govs to tackle regional insecurity

Speaking on the state of unrest in the southeastern region, Obi said:

"I appreciate the government's efforts so far, but more needs to be done. All leaders must come together to combat this. In the South-East, the governors need to unite to address these issues effectively.

"Even regarding the economic agenda, I want to see the South-East governors work more closely together. We want to see them collaborate and engage with other groups in the region."

