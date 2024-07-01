The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has explained why the Nigeria Police Force has not been effective

Senator Bamidele said effective policing is almost impossible unless there are fundamental changes

The vice chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution said the police have not been set up properly to succeed

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) was not properly set up and founded to succeed in the country.

Bamidele said any police structure that did not reflect Nigeria’s federal realities would not effectively address the roots of security challenges facing the federation.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this at the 2024 Distinguished Personality Lecture Series on Monday, July 1.

The lecture was jointly organised by the Department of Political Science and the Institute of Legislative Studies, University of Ilorin, Kwara state.

The vice chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution lamented the dysfunctionality of the Nigeria Police, Vanguard reports.

“I maintain that the police have not been set up properly to succeed in this nation. Effective policing in Nigeria is almost impossible unless there are fundamental changes. Indeed, the constraints faced by the police are used as excuses for various misconducts and unprofessional behaviours by many officers of the force.

“Despite many attempts by its leadership of the Nigeria Police to enforce discipline and even sack bad eggs, operational misconduct is still prevalent in the ranks of police operatives, and this undermines their capacity to decisively respond to pervasive insecurity nationwide.”

