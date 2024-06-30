The Citizens Advocacy Against Corruption (CAAC) has raised alarms about an alleged scheme by pro-Wike Rivers lawmakers to compromise the judiciary by purchasing court rulings

During a press conference in Abuja, the CAAC claimed these political actors aim to undermine public confidence in the judiciary by manipulating legal outcomes

The group called on Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola to address any judicial misconduct and urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against political interference in the judiciary

Abuja, FCT—The Citizens Advocacy Against Corruption (CAAC) has raised concerns over an alleged plot by pro-Nyesom Wike members of the Rivers State Assembly to compromise the judiciary and buy court rulings as the political crisis in Rivers state takes a new twist.

At a press conference in Abuja, the group claimed that these political actors are attempting to buy court rulings and undermine citizens’ confidence in the judiciary.

"We have had cause to raise the alarm over untoward scheming by desperate political gladiators, who have concluded that the best way to have their way is by compromising the judiciary. They will then proceed to buy court rulings as if they were commodities to be traded at the peril of citizens." the group said.

Transfer of cases raises concern

The group specifically highlighted the transfer of cases challenging the defection of 25 former lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Federal High Court 4, Port Harcourt, to Court Two, presided over by Justice E. O. Obele.

The CAAC fears that the transfer may be a strategy to delay the cases and allow the former lawmakers to continue parading as lawmakers, potentially leading to a crisis in Rivers state.

Justice Ariwoola asked to intervene

Meanwhile, the group has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to take measures to discipline any erring judge who allows themselves to be compromised.

The CAAC also urged Nigerians to be vigilant and ensure that the judiciary is not compromised by political interests.

The group said:

The judiciary and all well-meaning Nigerians must be vigilant of the plot by these political elements to compromise the Nigerian judiciary.

"As Nigerians, we must wake up to the reality on the ground and be vigilant to ensure that nothing strange happens in this case since the handling of the cases involving these former members of the Rivers House of Assembly will influence the future direction of citizens’ representation in parliament and also the stability of the polity."

