Port-Harcourt, Rivers state—Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has alleged that the recent unsuccessful attempt to detonate an explosive device at the Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt was orchestrated by individuals seeking to provoke a state of emergency.

The governor said his actions are defensive, aimed at safeguarding the state from external threats and protecting its citizens’ autonomy.

Rivers crisis: What to know about attempted bombing

As reported by Vanguard, on Tuesday, June 25, a middle-aged man, who has not yet been identified, detonated an explosive device during a protest led by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The protest was in support of police presence at the 23 local government area secretariats amid a crisis over local government leadership in the state.

The main suspect involved in the failed detonation outside Hotel Presidential during a protest was apprehended and is currently receiving medical attention at the State University Teaching Hospital.

Fubara addresses senators amid Rivers crisis.

During a courtesy visit by the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, led by Senator Orji Kalu, Governor Fubara spoke about an attempted disruption during the committee’s presence in the state.

He said:

"Specifically, there was a plot to detonate dynamite at the Hotel Presidential because of your visit. However, by divine providence, the individual attempting this detonation accidentally triggered the explosive, resulting in severe injury to himself just moments later.

"The intention behind this plan was to generate enough chaos to prompt discussions of a state of emergency. The strategy was for when you reconvened on Thursday, a colleague from this state would raise the issue of emergency, supported by the events witnessed during your visit to Rivers State.

"Yet, when you walk with God, even those close to you planning wrongdoing may confess that God's favor rests with you due to your integrity. This is what preserves our state."

Senator Kalu speaks

During his address, Senator Kalu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, stated that their visit to Rivers state was part of their oversight responsibilities concerning various projects.

Senator Kalu, representing Abia North senatorial district, called upon the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to prioritize peace and urged him to rein in his supporters, as reported by Premium Times.

He stressed that this is crucial for fostering harmony and prioritizing the well-being of the state above all else.

