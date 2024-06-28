Cases challenging the defection of 25 State lawmakers in Rivers State from the PDP to the APC have been transferred

Journalists and lawyers who arrived at Court 4 observed that proceedings had been transferred without prior notice

During the hearing, Justice Steven Dalyop Pam disclosed Amaewhule's unsuccessful petition to halt proceedings, contested by Mr Reuben Wanogho

Port-Hacourt, Rivers state - The cases challenging the defection of 25 state lawmakers in Rivers state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been relocated.

Recall that about 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who are said to be loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have reportedly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The proceedings, initially scheduled at Federal High Court 4 in Port Harcourt under Justice Steven Dalyop Pam, were transferred to Court 2 under the jurisdiction of Justice E. O. Obele.

However, Confusion was the case when journalists and lawyers arrived at Court 4 on Friday morning, June 28, to find the cases had been moved without prior notice, as reported by Vanguard.

Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) involved in the matter were notably absent, prompting inquiries with the court clerk, who confirmed the transfer the previous day.

How was the case transferred?

The transfer followed a petition by defendant Hon. Martins Amaewhule to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice John Tsoho, requesting a change of venue for the cases against him.

These cases include one initiated by the BOOT Party and others (suit number FHC/PHC/269/2024) and another by a Civil Society Organization in the state concerning the lawmakers’ defection to the APC.

Amaewhule’s petitions to halt proceedings

During Monday’s hearing, Justice Steven Dalyop Pam disclosed Amaewhule’s petition seeking to halt proceedings, which was contested by the plaintiff’s counsel, Reuben Wanogho, who urged the court to disregard the petition and proceed with the case.

During the hearing, Mr. Reuben Wanogho, counsel for the plaintiff BOOT Party, objected to the petition, arguing it was an attempt to disrupt the ongoing case and urged the court to disregard it.

However, Ferdinand Orbi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria representing the 1st to 25th Defendants, claimed ignorance of his client’s petition and requested the court to consider it if addressed to the Chief Judge, potentially halting further proceedings.

Court ruling on Amaewhule’s petition

Justice Steven Dalyop Pam, the presiding judge, observed that the petitioner, Martins Amaewhule, had not filed a motion or counter affidavit and was not formally involved in the case.

Pam ruled that since the petition was not shared with the plaintiffs, the court had no choice but to dismiss it and proceed with motions for joinder.

Why we defected to APC, Rivers PDP lawmaker reveals

In a related report, Enemi Alabo, a member of the Rivers state House of Assembly, explained why he and the other 26 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alabo said internal divisions within the PDP are the primary reason lawmakers defected to the APC.

Legit.ng reported that Alabo lamented his inability to communicate with the PDP secretariat because of the ongoing legal disputes related to the party’s secretaryship.

