The former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called for the prosecution of security heads in Kenya

The notable Nigerian is clamouring for an investigation into the killing of Kenyan protesters in the country

He wrote that the international criminal court should look into the matter and pounce on any erring entities

Nigerian Timi Frank, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for International Criminal Court (ICC) intervention in Kenya.

Frank, in a statement released on Friday in Abuja, urged the ICC to investigate and prosecute security officials responsible for the deaths of Kenyan protesters.

Frank asked the international authorities to weigh in into the ongoing rift in Kenya. Image: X/Timi Frank

Source: Facebook

Frank, despite his personal connection to Kenyan President William Ruto, condemned the violent crackdown on demonstrations against an "anti-people" law.

The statement called for a comprehensive investigation by the ICC, followed by prosecution and visa sanctions from the international community on indicted officials.

"Those who ordered the shooting of innocent protesters must be brought to justice according to international law," Frank declared.

Frank underscored the fundamental right to protest enshrined in international agreements like the ICCPR and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

He argued that this right compels the Kenyan government to facilitate safe protests and protect demonstrators, not kill them.

"Protest is a legitimate form of dissent, not a crime. Killing peaceful citizens exercising their right is a crime against humanity," Frank asserted.

He demanded ICC action against those responsible for the killings while offering condolences to the bereaved families.

Frank expressed his disappointment, highlighting that Kenyans, especially the youth, overwhelmingly voted for Ruto based on trust and the expectation of a people-centric presidency.

He urged Ruto to prioritise the will of the people who elected him and publicly apologise for the controversial legislation.

"An apology is not a sign of weakness, but a gesture that will strengthen his bond with the people and promote stability in Kenya," Frank argued.

He encouraged President Ruto to listen to the people's wishes.

Timi Frank sends message to Tinubu

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike over an illegal impeachment plot against Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara.

Frank warned that the impeachment move against Fubara would have a devastating effect on Tinubu’s administration.

Source: Legit.ng