Kano, Kano state - Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said the claim that President Bola Tinubu is working against the north is untrue.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, Shettima spoke in Kano on Wednesday, June 26, while receiving a federal government delegation led by the chief of staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on a condolence visit over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Abubakar.

Per Nigerian Tribune, Shettima stated that some disgruntled elements push the narrative of Tinubu allegedly working against the north. The nation's No.2 citizen advised Nigerians to disregard them.

He said:

“At an appropriate time, we will lay out facts that the President is not against the North as being championed by some disgruntled elements who always want to cause disaffection between government and the citizens.”

Shettima added:

“So, if anybody starts carrying stories that the president does not mean well for the north, tell them it is a lie."

Furthermore, the vice president cited the appointment of the two defence ministers (Abubakar Badaru and Bello Matawalle), the chief of defence staff (Gen Christopher Musa), and the chairman of the Police Service Commission (DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd) , among others, all from the North, as evidence of the president’s commitment to the region’s growth.

