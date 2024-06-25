Atiku Abubakar's camp has thrown shade at some top Nigerian politicians including President Bola Tinubu, by taunting them the with a new name

A PDP chieftain and member of Atiku's DG media, Abdul-Aziz Abubakar, tackled some APC members who are unhappy with Tinubu's administration due to the current economic crisis

Abubakar named the aggrieved chieftains and politicians "Tinubu Regret Organization (TRO)" and named the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as the founder of TRO

Abdul-Aziz Abubakar, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has heavily criticized some top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He noted that they are unhappy with the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government and their current political situation.

In a post shared on his X page on Monday, June 24, Abubakar, a supporter of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, disclosed that the aggrieved APC members are also unhappy with the recent happenings within the party.

Abubakar mocked the chieftains and said the APC members he listed belong to the “Tinubu Regret Organization (TRO).”

El-Rufai, Kwanwakso, others and where they belong

According to the list, Abubakar named Nasir el-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, as the “founder” of the organisation.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu nominated El-Rufai as a minister, but the Senate refused to confirm him due to “security clearance.”

Moving forward, Abubakar listed Abdulaziz Yari, a senator representing Zamfara west, as the “director-general” and Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state and flagbearer of the New Nigeria's Peoples Party (NNPP) as the “grand patron”.

Yahaya Bello, other members of the TRO

Abubakar said Aisha Binani, a former senator, is the “women leader,” Kabir Marafa, a former senator, is the “public relations officer,” and Yahaya Bello, a former governor of Kogi, is a “youth leader.”

Meanwhile, Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi is currently on the run from the clutches of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He is accused of diverting over N80 billion belonging to Kogi state.

Abubakar tweeted:

El-Rufai visits Buhari amid N423bn probe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nasir El-Rufai, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his private residence in Daura.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the former governor's media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Sunday, June 23.

According to the tweet, the APC chieftain was on a condolence visit to Lawal Sani Sade, MD of Duke Oil, in Daura.

