Oyo state, Ibadan - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, has announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the upgrade of the Ibadan Domestic Airport, Alakia, to an international airport.

On Wednesday, June 26, Makinde disclosed this at the Government House in Ibadan.

The governor confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Wednesday, as he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar and his entourage.

In a viral video on social media, the governor was captured as saying:

“The President has graciously approved my request for the upgrade of Ibadan Airport to an international airport.”

Airport upgrade: For economic development and regional integration

The Punch reported earlier that the ninth Senate urged the Ministry of Aviation and other relevant authorities to upgrade the Ibadan Domestic Airport, Alakia, to the status of an international airport.

But on Wednesday, Makinde tweeted:

"This afternoon, we received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar and his entourage on a courtesy visit. The visit gave me an opportunity to once again thank officers of the Nigerian Air Force for their contributions to securing Oyo State as part of ‘Operation

"I also talked about our plans to expand our economy and said that we have received approval from His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to upgrade the Ibadan Airport into an international airport. We will be expanding the runway and building an additional terminal."

