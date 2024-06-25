Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist, has turned down the possibility of joining the administration of President Bola Tinubu

The AAC's two-time presidential candidate said the current administration did not have the space to accommodate the vision his movement has for Nigeria

Sowore added that he did not believe that the Tinubu administration had the intention of helping Nigerians out of poverty

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Omoyele Sowore, a two-time presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has said he would turn down President Bola Tinubu if he were called to join the administration.

The activist said this while responding to whether he could join the administration to exercise his patriotism.

Why I will turn down Tinubu's invitation to be part of his government, Sowore Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @YeleSowore

Source: Twitter

Speaking in a Mic On interview, a podcast by Seun Okinbaloye, the journalist maintained that the present Tinubu administration did not have the capacity to accommodate his ideas.

He said:

"We have nothing in common. I know in advance that they don't have the bandwidth to accommodate our ideas. They are very limited in their ability to see what we have seen and how we see the greatness of Nigeria.

"In joining them, you're only fulfilling the time-tested lie that if you can't beat them, you join them. We don't belong in that category at all."

Sowore knocks Tinubu over fuel subsidies removal

He was then asked if he was convinced that because of his patriotism to the Nigerian people, he should come and assist the government in finding a solution to the country's problems. What would be his response? Sowore said he did not believe the Tinubu administration had the intention of helping Nigerians.

His response read:

"I am not going to help those who are not here to help Nigerians. If they were here to help Nigerians, they would not have plunged them into the multi-dimensional poverty they did the first day they came into power by removing subsidies.

"They wouldn't have done it by floating the naira. You can't do it by awarding a contract that is very hidden and not transparent for N15 trillion to a friend of the president."

See the video of the interview here:

Tinubu appoints Tunji Bello as FCCPC CEO

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has appointed Tunji Bello as the new chief executive officer and executive vice-chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

According to a statement from the presidency, Bello's appointment as chairman of the FCCPC is subject to the Senate's confirmation.

This will be the second time President Tinubu will appoint a former Lagos state commissioner into federal positions.

Source: Legit.ng