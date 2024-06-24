Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has warned against the alleged plot to depose the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

Omokri said any attempt to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto may destabilise the northern region of Nigeria

He warned that the Sultan has a military background of over thirty years of active military service

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the alleged plot to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, may destabilise Northern Nigeria.

Omokri said Nigeria is already grappling with the Kano Emirate tussle between Muhammad Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero.

He further stated that police are tightly stretched, keeping the peace in Kano state and Sokoto should not be added to the tension.

He gave the warning via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, on Monday, June 24.

He warned that the Sultan is a popular monarch with a military background.

“Adding Sokoto to the mix may destabilise Northern Nigeria in a manner that may throw Nigeria off kilter. Especially when we are dealing with a popular Sultan with a military background.

“After thirty years of active military service and eighteen years of effective spiritual leadership as the Sarkin Musulmi, Sultan Sa'adu Abubakar has become an institution.”

Omokri said tampering with larger-than-life institutional foundations has contagious effects that can end republics.

“The types of brinksmanship involving tampering with larger-than-life institutional foundations don't just end in the state where they originated. They have contagious effects. Effects that can end republics. Let us remember that wisdom is a defence, while foolhardiness is an offence.”

Shettima warns against plot to depose Sultan

Legit.ng earlier reported that vice president, Kashim Shettima, sent a strong warning to Sokoto state government led by Ahmed Aliyu.

At an ongoing event in Katsina state, Shettima warned Governor Aliyu against the move to depose Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III.

As the plot to remove the Sultan thickens, the vice president maintained that the ‘Sultan is an institution that must be guarded jealously at all cost’

