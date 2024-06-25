President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he received the news of the sudden death of Etop Essien, the deputy comptroller in charge of revenue at the Nigeria Customs Service, with profound sadness

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday night, June 25, said he received the news of the death of Etop Andrew Essien, the deputy comptroller in charge of revenue at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), with profound sadness.

Legit.ng had reported how Essien passed away shortly after showing signs of discomfort during a presentation before the national assembly house committee on public accounts on Tuesday, June 25.

Andrew Essien passed away shortly after showing signs of discomfort during a presentation before the national assembly house committee on public accounts on Tuesday, June 25.

During his presentation, approximately three minutes in, Essien requested water and showed signs of discomfort. Despite immediate efforts to assist him, he unfortunately passed away.

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson, Tinubu extended his "heartfelt condolences" to Essien's family, describing his passing as most distressing.

Furthermore, President Tinubu commiserated with the comptroller general of the customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, as well as the officers, men, and women of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Nigerian leader prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased officer and comfort for his family.

Customs mourns Etop Essien

In the same vein, Adeniyi, the comptroller general of the customs, on behalf of the officers and men of the NCS, extended heartfelt condolences to Essien's family.

Adeniyi said:

"The loss of such a dedicated and valued team member is deeply felt across the Service.

"We are committed to supporting and assisting his family and colleagues as they navigate this difficult period."

