The Federal Executive Council stepped down the memo on the new minimum wage to allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to extend his consultation with stakeholders

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu said he would approve what is affordable as the new minimum wage

Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu, disclosed that in a rare fashion, Tinubu will today, Thursday, June 27, join the NEC meeting to discuss the new national minimum wage

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu will discuss the new disputed national minimum wage with governors at the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Aso Rock presidential villa, Abuja, on Thursday, June 27.

As reported by This Day, the meeting comes two days after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) stepped down the memo on the new minimum wage for President Tinubu to consult further.

The Nation also noted the development.

Those that will be consulted include state governors, local government authorities and the private sector.

Legit.ng understands that the council objected to acting on the memo, citing that the federal government is not the sole stakeholder on the national minimum wage issue.

Minimum wage: Tinubu's ally, Gbajabiamila speaks

In the same vein, Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff (CoS) to President Tinubu, spoke in Kano state on Wednesday, June 26, while leading a high-powered presidential delegation to commiserate with vice-president Kashim Shettima over the demise of his mother-in-law.

Delivering the President’s condolence message to Shettima, Gbajabiamila confirmed that President Tinubu would be attending the scheduled NEC meeting that will be held on Thursday, June 27, describing the plan as unusual.

Gbajabiamila said:

“Indeed he (Tinubu) will be joining tomorrow (Thursday, June 27) and that’s how important his presence in Abuja is right now.

"He will be joining at the NEC meeting, which he ever hardly attends, this might even be his first meeting."

