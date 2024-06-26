Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has recently become the point of connection for northern politicians to perch and strategize ahead of the 2027 presidential election to unseat President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock.

Though the visitors to Buhari's residence had hidden under the disguise of paying homage to the former president, many political observers and commentators have described the move as strategic ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Criticism as northern politicians visit Buhari

Shehu Sani, a senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth senate, criticized the moves by the northern politicians as ominous as they were meant to rescue power from southerners just one year after they relinquished the presidency.

The activist said:

“They want to resurrect Buhari’s political charm and fanaticism and mobilise the gullible to another hollow and bewildering end.

"They want to stock up and light up the Arewa sentiment without considering the inferno it would eventually generate. The same Buhari that led Nigeria for eight years and left the North worse than he met it. It's too early to forget."

Doyin Okupe also described the visit of some northern politicians to the country home of ex-President Buhari as a deft political move ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He said:

"Atiku, Tambuwal & other PDP stakeholders visit Buhari is a deft political move that can only be decoded by Masters in the game."

Below are some of the northern political elites who visited Buhari recently:

Atiku visited Buhari in Daura

Atiku visited Buhari in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state, on Saturday, June 22. The former vice president was accompanied by Aminu Tambuwal, the immediate past governor of Sokoto state and senator representing Sokoto South.

The two leaders had a closed-door discussion, and what was discussed was not made public, but analysts have said that the move was to prepare for Atiku's 2027 presidential election.

However, Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe, said the visit of his employer to the former president was to pay a Sallah homage visit to him.

Meanwhile, a close associate to the former vice president who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the meeting of the two Nigerian leaders was strategic to the 2027 presidential election.

El-Rufai storms Daura, meets Buhari

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, was another northern politician who visited former President Buhari at his private residence in Daura, Katsina state.

A statement from his spokesperson said the APC chieftain was on a condolence visit to Lawal Sani Sade, MD of Duke Oil, in Daura.

The former governor also visited the palace of the Emir of Daura during his condolence visit to the business mogul.

Currently, El-Rufai is not on the same page as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at his state and federal levels.

Ali Modu Sheriff visited Buhari

The former governor of Borno state is the latest northern politician who visited the immediate past president at his residence in Daura.

Like Atiku and El-Rufai, the details of the Sheriff's visit to Buhari's residence were not made public.

Why Atiku visited Buhari, PDP chieftain

Legit.ng also reported that PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju described Atiku's visit to ex-President Buhari's residence as a meeting based on a personal relationship.

Olanrewaju maintained that the visit was not associated with the 2027 presidential election, adding that it was just a courtesy from the elder statesman.

According to the PDP chieftain, Atiku is more fixated on solving Nigeria's problems and uniting the country's people, which is why he has been meeting past leaders.

