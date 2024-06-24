Senator Shehu Sani has explained why former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and other northern politicians visited ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state

Sani said the northern political forces are regrouping for the next general election in 2027 to try unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The former federal lawmaker said the new attempt is to build a strong northern alliance using uhari as a rallying point

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said the recent visits by some prominent northern politicians to the former president, Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state is a new attempt to build a strong northern alliance.

Sani said the politicians want to use Buhari as a rallying point to challenge and unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government in 2027.

He described the visits as a “regrouping of Northern political forces for the next general election”

The human rights activist stated this via his Facebook page.

The former federal lawmaker said they are trying to light up the Arewa sentiment without considering the inferno it would eventually generate.

“They want to resurrect Buhari’s political charm, and fanaticism and mobilise the gullible to another hollow and bewildering end. They want to stock up and light up the Arewa sentiment without considering the inferno it would eventually generate. The same Buhari that led Nigeria for eight years and left the North worse than he met it. It's too early to forget. By the time he left power, poverty and insecurity was at its peak than at any time in Nigeria’s history. They had power and wasted it; what do they want to do with it again?”

Sani warned that their intended action could wreck the fragile unity of Nigeria when the south is awakened to it.

The outspoken politician said the attempts to whip up Northern sentiments to achieve their political ends is a dangerous political experiment.

He said northern politicians' obsession with power is condemnable.

“A Southerner is in power just for one year. It’s too early for the desperate and power-hungry northern elite to start plotting. The South never did that to Buhari. Their intended action has the capacity of ruining the democratic process and wrecking the fragile unity of the country when the South is awakened to this reality.”

“Their obsession with power is condemnable. Opposition to Tinubu from the point of policies, promises and programs of his administration is a democratic right of any Nigerian. People have the right to speak and criticize the Government. But attempts to whip up Northern sentiments to achieve their political ends is a dangerous political experiment and expedition at this material time serious southerner challenged Buhari for eight years; these power-drunk Northern politicians are dragging the region to a new political journey through a land mine.”

El-Rufai visits former president Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state visited the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai's visit to Daura, the country home of Buhari, came a day after the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, made a similar visit to the Nigerian leader.

The APC leader's visit to Buhari was coming amid N423 billion fraud allegation against his administration by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

