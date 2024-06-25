PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju has described the visit of former vice president Atinubu Abubakar to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's residence as meeting based on personal relationship

Olanrewaju maintained that the visit was not associated with the 2027 presidential election, adding that it was just a courtesy from the elder statesman

According to the PDP chieftain, Atiku is more fixated on solving Nigeria's problem and uniting the people of the country, and that's why he has been meeting past leaders

The recent visit of Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, to the immediate past President Muhammad Buhari has been dissociated from the 2027 election permutation.

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the PDP, maintained that the former vice president's visit to the country home of Buhari in Daura, Katsina state, was based on the former personal relationship with the latter.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain explained that Atiku is more focused on uniting the party than talking about the 2027 presidential election.

He said:

"H.E. Alh Atiku Abubakar has a personal relationship with former president Mohammadu Buhari, which is why we need to examine the situation from two different points of view.

"Atiku, as an elder statesman, visited one of his brothers (the former president) to wish him a happy Sallah and also discuss how to solve the northern insecurity challenges.

"His experience and views when he was in power and now that he’s out of power can not be ridiculed because the security of the north is the security of Nigeria, and Atiku is keen to see the north secured and organized as well as every part of our country."

Atiku working to unite Nigeria

The PDP chieftain then explained that the former vice president was only working to unite Nigeria and that the move was not about the 2027 election.

He said

"I keep saying that it’s still very premature at this point to start discussing who will contest in 2027 election. Atiku Abubakar is more focused on bringing everyone together, uniting the nation, and finding a lasting solution to the crises we are facing as a nation, such as economic, security, civil service, institutional crisis, judiciary, and a lot more.

"Atiku Abubakar is meeting past leaders and different Nigerians to unite us because our country is divided along political, ethnic and religious lines. We all have to come together if we are committed to achieving the Nigeria of our dreams."

