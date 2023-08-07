The Senate has confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu, while suspending the confirmation of three others.

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, disclosed that the three remaining nominees would be confirmed after due security clearance was done.

The nominees yet to be screened are Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete, and Abubakar Sani Danladi

The Senate subsequently adjourned the plenary till 8:30 pm, awaiting the security clearance to confirm the nomination of Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete and Abubakar Sani Danladi as Ministers

Source: Legit.ng