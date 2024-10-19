Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has mocked Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state over the spending of the south-south state, describing his administration as an illiterate budget.

The rift between Wike and Siminalayi Fubara has been a subject of intense speculation and debate. Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, has been critical of Fubara's leadership style and policies, sparking tensions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Wike mocks Fubara's government Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Speaking in a video on Saturday, October 19, Wike mocked Fubara for taking a matter that should be filed at the federal high court to the state high court.

His statement reads in part:

"The state assembly is challenging an illiterate government that you have no right to be spending money without a budget, and therefore, the Central Bank, Accountant General, cannot continue to release funds when it is not being budgeted."

The rift is believed to have begun shortly after Fubara's inauguration, with Wike expressing dissatisfaction with the governor's appointments and decision-making process. One of the key issues fueling the rift is Wike's perceived marginalization in the Fubara administration.

Wike, who handed power over to Fubara, had expected to maintain significant influence in the state's politics. However, Fubara's removal of some Wike-appointed officials and the reversal of certain policies initiated by his predecessor have exacerbated the situation.

The implications of the rift are far-reaching, with potential consequences for the PDP's unity and electoral fortunes in Rivers State. Wike's influence in the state's politics remains significant, and his dissatisfaction with Fubara's leadership could lead to divisions within the party. Some analysts fear that the rift could create an opening for opposition parties, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC), to gain traction in the state.

See the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng