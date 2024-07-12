President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's aide-de-camp (ADC), Lt. Col. Nurudeen Yusuf, is set to be crowned as the Elemona of Ilemona land in Kwara state

Kingmakers reportedly chose Tinubu's ADC after the death of the former king, who happens to be his father, Oba Omokanye Oyekanmi

It was gathered that Yusuf would appoint a regent to the throne until he retires from military service

Ilemona, Kwara state - Kingmakers have reportedly chosen Lt. Col. Nurudeen Yusuf, aide-de-camp (ADC) to President Bola Tinubu, as the new monarch of Ilemona land in Oyun LGA of Kwara state.

It was gathered that Yusuf was chosen as Elemona, after the demise of the former king and father, Oba Omokanye Oyekanmi.

Yusuf is expected to appoint a regent to the throne until he retires from military service. Photo credit: @ThatVyktur/@officialABAT

Tinubu’s ADC has reportedly accepted the kingmakers’s decision after due authorisation as stated and required by the traditional customs and ethics of the Nigerian Army.

According to TheCable, Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is expected to present the staff of the office to Tinubu’s ADC on Saturday, July 13.

Yusuf is expected to appoint a regent to the throne until he retires from military service.

A government source said Yusuf’s name was selected by the kingmakers and submitted to the ministry of local government chieftaincy affairs and community development for the governor’s ratification, Daily Trust reports.

The commissioner for ministry, Hon Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, however, said “the process” of Tinubu’s ADC appointment has not been finalised.

“It (his appointment) is still in process. we have not announced anything yet. I am the person that will do that and the government will rectify it."

