Royal families have rejected Lt. Col. Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, the aide-de-camp (ADC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the new king of Ilemona

Prince Afeez Adewale of the Shittu ruling house said the process is already compromised, and it violates the selection process

Adewale added that it’s not ADC Yusuf’s turn as his late father was the immediate past king, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi

Ilemona, Kwara state - Lt. Col. Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, the aide-de-camp (ADC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been rejected as the new king of Ilemona by the royal families in Oyun local government, Kwara state.

A member of the royal families, Prince Afeez Adewale of the Shittu ruling house, said Yusuf is the son of the late monarch, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi.

As reported by the Guardian, the late Oba, the Elemona of Ilemona died in May, at the age of 95.

Adewale said Yusuf’s appointment as Oba is an exploitation of his family’s right to become the next King of Ilẹmọna town.

He said this in a statement issued on Friday, July 12.

The royal families called on the government to do a thorough investigation on the matter to avoid Injustice.

A government source said Yusuf’s name was selected by the kingmakers and submitted to the ministry of local government chieftaincy affairs and community development for the governor’s ratification, Daily Trust reports.

According to Adewale, two ruling lineages exist in Ilemona town, namely the Arolu ruling house and the Ogobi family.

He alleged that other members of the royal families were not involved in the nomination process except that of Tinubu’s aide

“All the listed ruling families both in Arolu and Ogobi are not involved in the nomination of the candidate except that of the late Yusuf Omokanye only. The process is already compromised, and it violates the selection process. Out of four kingmakers, three seats are vacant till today. I wonder where he singlehandedly started his selection process.

“This is an abuse of office by the ADC. We want to make it crystal clear that it’s not ADC Nurudeen Yusuf’s turn, his late father was the immediate past king. The Obaship should go to another ruling family.

“Above all we call on President Bola Tinubu and Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as a father not to involve themselves in this kind of shabby nomination.”

