Nigeria

BREAKING: President Tinubu Sacks Buhari's Appointee, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sacked Mohammed Bello-Koko as the managing director (MD) of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Bello-Koko was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2021 as acting MD and his appointment was confirmed in February 2022.

President Tinubu Sacks Buhari's Appointee
Bello-Koko was appointed by Buhari Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
As reported by TheCable, the tenure of NPA MD is five years.

