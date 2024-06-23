The Yoruba Council Worldwide has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate and prosecute former President Muhammadu Buhari

Highlighting decades of inadequate financial audits, the council emphasized the necessity for transparency and proper auditing

The council advocates for robust anti-corruption measures and effective policing to combat corruption

FCT, Abuja—The Yoruba Council Worldwide has sent a strong message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to begin an investigation and prosecution of former president Muhammadu Buhari over the nation's economic difficulties.

The call follows a recent report by the New York Times (NYT), which detailed the county's current economic woes under Tinubu's watch and administration.

The president of the Yoruba council, Barr. Oladotun Hassan made the demands when he spoke exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 22.

Economic meltdown and accountability

Hassan acknowledged the global economic challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which have impacted Nigeria.

However, Hassan emphasized that Tinubu, with his "Renewed Hope Agenda," promised to alleviate these hardships and should focus on providing solutions rather than blaming previous administrations.

He said:

"There has been a global economic meltdown, starting from the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting every subsequent economic climate.

"President Tinubu must address these issues with actionable solutions. His agenda promised to ease life for Nigerians, and that should be his focus."

Call for transparency and auditing

The council highlighted a long history of inadequate financial auditing in Nigeria, pointing out that proper audits of the federation account have not been conducted for decades.

He said:

"Before Buhari, there hadn't been proper auditing of the federation account for over 30-40 years, even from independence to date.

"We can't even acknowledge where our audit reports are. Mr. President needs to ensure transparency and bring people to order to solve the problems."

Prosecution over blame

The council stressed that if there are lapses and corruption linked to Buhari's administration, Tinubu should focus on prosecution rather than blame.

Hassan highlighted the importance of investigating the former president, especially in connection with cash scarcity issues involving the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said:

"If there are economic lapses and corruption tied to Buhari's era, let President Tinubu prosecute him.

"The CBN governor's current issues likely involve the former president and his economic team. The EFCC should work effectively, or we need a singular, strong prosecution agency."

Fair hearing for Buhari

The council also emphasized that Buhari deserves a fair hearing if he is to be held accountable, suggesting that the National Assembly summon him or initiate proper prosecution.

He said:

"Let Buhari be given a fair hearing, either through a National Assembly summons or proper prosecution by the police. This should not be a media battle; it must be a legal and transparent process."

