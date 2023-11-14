Nigerians fear the return of cash scarcity as the deadline given by the Supreme Court approaches

Despite this, the CBN in an earlier statement assured that there is enough cash across Nigeria

However, the scarcity, more prevalent in the northern part, persists across the country

Residents across Nigeria fear that Naira scarcity may have returned as they find it difficult to get cash for their day-to-day transactions.

Some banks across the country have also limited cash withdrawals according to findings, making the situation worse.

This comes as the deadline to the December 31 deadline for the use of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes as issued by the Supreme Court draws nearer.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some parts of the country were reportedly experiencing cash scarcity

Meanwhile, the CBN in a recent report assured Nigerians of enough cash available across Nigeria.

More scarcity

Legit.ng found that despite the assurance, Nigerians have continued to witness scarcity across the country.

Aminat Alao was at the Apapa, Lagos to withdraw money during the last weekend but had to patronize the PoS operators when she visited three different ATMs which did not dispense money. Meanwhile, as of the time of this writing, cash had been restored in most of the ATMs in the area.

Legit.ng observed that there have been several other reports of ATMs not dispensing across Lagos.

A Lagos resident told Daily Trust how he had to go all the way from Ogba to Ikeja at Oba Akran before he was able to withdraw from the ATM

He said that PoS agents had been withdrawing all the cash lodged at various ATMs.

PoS Operators affected

Meanwhile, PoS operators also complained about the difficulty in getting large amounts of money from the bank. They said that most of the time, an alternative for getting cash is sourced because the bank has reduced the amount they give individuals

“Some people credited our accounts with millions of naira and they have been on the queue for over weeks, we give them cash in piecemeal. I am not an economist but I have a strong feeling the federal government had mopped up cash from circulation,”

One PoS operator said.

Another PoS operator in Yaba, Tobi Demola said even when he visited the head office in Marina, he couldn't get cash as of Friday. He explained how he had to approach the filling station to get some cash for business to keep running.

Traders in the northern part most affected

Daily Trust reported that the scarcity is more prevalent in the Northern part of the country. It reported that prominent village markets in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Adamawa, Kaduna, and Taraba are beginning to witness the scarcity that is affecting businesses.

The development has made it quite difficult for farmers who harvested their goods to get funds from merchants buying the produce.

One of the traders who visited the Mai’adua Cattle Market in Katsina on Sunday said traders are not getting money easily to transact

“Most of the people who brought cattle from the villages for sale were not willing to sell because they wanted cash, which was not available.

“My cousin had to send cash for me from Kano, which I used to buy cattle. It is the same with many people. Some of the traders went back home with their wares,”

he said.

While the CBN is yet to address Nigerians on cash scarcity, some people opined that this could be because a it of traders have stopped taking their money to the bank for fear of the unknown especially as the December deadline approaches.

