FCT, Abuja-The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has sharply criticized President Bola Tinubu for attributing Nigeria's economic challenges to the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

ACF's spokesperson, Professor Tukur Mohammed Baba, who spoke exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 22, condemned successive Nigerian leaders' tendency to blame their predecessors rather than take responsibility and provide solutions.

He said:

“It is obvious that it has become a tradition and rather than look for solutions, they go on to blame games.

“What this shows for Tinubu, for Buhari, and to a little extent for Jonathan, and you can go further that in every military coup that happened, the coup leaders would blame the previous government, civilian or similar military like them.”

A pattern of escapism?

Baba emphasized that this blame-shifting is indicative of leaders coming to power without adequate preparation or a concrete program.

Baba noted that this has been a recurring pattern in Nigerian politics, where leaders, upon assuming office, quickly resort to blaming their predecessors to buy time and deflect from their lack of a coherent plan.

“What this shows us really is that people come to power for power's sake. They are not ready; they don’t have a program, and they have not done their analysis.

“Suddenly, they find out that they have achieved their ambition. They are in power. But then, the question becomes psychological, now that they are in power, so what?

"And then you realize that they don’t have a plan and then they buy time by blaming the predecessors. So, it has become a pattern. It has become what we call escapism.”

Tinubu’s administration under scrutiny

The ACF spokesperson was particularly critical of President Tinubu's initial months in office, suggesting that his administration lacks direction and concrete plans to address Nigeria's pressing issues.

Baba pointed out that the substantial changes implemented by Tinubu have had significant impacts on the populace, yet these measures are overshadowed by the lack of a clear, actionable plan.

He said:

“In the case of this government, Tinubu is doing nothing; it has become boring. Buhari spent the best of his four years, even beyond that, blaming the previous government.

“Here we are, Tinubu took a lot of far-reaching changes that have had an impact on the people and all of a sudden you realize it is my turn, but what plans do I have exactly?

So, anybody who does this blame game did not come prepared to power. They just came to power for power’s sake. They don’t have a clue.”

Call for accountability and competent governance

Baba stressed the importance of leaders doing their homework and assembling a competent team aware of the damage done by previous regimes.

This, he argued, is essential for effectively addressing the country's challenges and steering Nigeria towards progress.

He said:

“The other thing is failure to do your homework and install a team that is aware of the damage that has been done by the previous regime that will help you."

Arewa Forum blasts Tinubu's old anthem reintroduction

In another report, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has strongly opposed President Bola Tinubu's recent move to reintroduce Nigeria's old national anthem.

The forum, however, described the move as 'backward' and 'completely retrogressive.'

