The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly for acquiring a new presidential fleet

Prof. Tukur Mohammed Baba, ACF's spokesperson, reminded Nigerians of past promises, notably former President Buhari's pledge to eliminate the presidential fleet

The ACF urged Nigerians to demand more from their leaders, emphasizing the need for accountability and genuine leadership

FCT, Abuja - In a strong rebuke to the current administration, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has sent a pointed message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly, expressing deep dissatisfaction over the recent decision to acquire a new presidential fleet.

The forum's spokesperson, Prof. Tukur Mohammed Baba, who exclusively spoke to Legit.ng described the move as cynical.

Arewa Consultative Form speaks on presidential fleet Photo credit: Sen Glallup

Source: UGC

Baba also called it a blatant disregard for the suffering of Nigerians.

He said:

"This government is very cynical.

"They claim to understand that people are suffering, yet they prioritize the president's comfort over the plight of the populace.

"This sentiment was echoed by the president of the Senate, who dismissed our protests against purchasing new vehicles for National Assembly members and went ahead with the plan anyway."

Historical promises unfulfilled

Baba reminded Nigerians of similar promises made by previous administrations, particularly referencing former President Buhari's campaign pledge to eliminate the presidential fleet.

He said:

"Buhari argued there was no need for a dedicated fleet when even the Queen of England and the British Prime Minister used commercial airlines. Yet, nothing changed once he was in power."

Call for action

Speaking still, Baba noted:

"I think Nigerians should do something rather than merely question why these leaders behave this way.

"Why are they embarking on massive expenditures for their comfort? This isn't just about the new fleet; it's a pattern.

"From building luxurious presidential lodges to grand infrastructure projects like the coastal Calabar-Lagos Highway, it's clear they lack concrete plans to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians."

A compliant National Assembly?

Baba also criticized the relationship between the executive and the legislative branches, saying:

"Tinubu ensured he had a very compliant National Assembly.

"They seem to approve whatever he desires without question, taking our lives for granted. This isn't just about the new fleet; it's an all-round issue."

ACF calls for accountability

The ACF's spokesperson emphasized the need for accountability and genuine leadership.

He said:

"It's time we demanded more from our leaders. They were elected to serve the people, not themselves. This pattern of prioritizing their comfort over the needs of the masses must end."

Lawmakers demand purchase of new aircraft for Tinubu

In a similar development, a new report revealed that the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence had asked the federal government to immediately purchase new aeroplanes for the use of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Legit.ng reported that the Committee made the call in a report issued after its technical subcommittee conducted a hearing on the status and airworthiness of aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

Source: Legit.ng