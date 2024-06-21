President Bola Tinubu has come under heavy criticism over comments that Nigeria is not the only nation facing hardship

Peter Obi on Friday criticised Tinubu for saying Nigeria is not the only nation facing such a situation

The Labour Party flagbearer expressed disappointment with President Tinubu’s remarks and explained what he should do rather than generalise economic hardship

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has tackled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent claim that Nigerians are not the only ones facing poverty.

Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Obi, in a post shared on his X page on Friday, June 21, said that the problems facing the nation are well-known to all Nigerians.

Why Obi is attacking Tinubu

Recall that Tinubu remarked that while acknowledging poverty and hardship within the country, Nigeria is not unique in experiencing such challenges.

Tinubu also warned criminals against acts of vandalism on rail tracks and theft of electric cables, labelling these actions as deliberate sabotage. President Tinubu made these remarks in Lagos while receiving a delegation from the National Assembly who visited to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with him on Monday night. He urged citizens to adopt a new set of values to facilitate progress.

In a strong rebuke, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar criticize Tinubu's remarks on poverty, urging him not to trivialize Nigeria's economic challenges.

Hardship: "Offer solutions", Peter Obi tells Tinubu

Also reacting to Tinubu's statement, the former governor of Anambra state Obi, on Friday, disclosed that it was disheartening to hear those in charge, who were hired to address problems, say that Nigerian are not the only ones struggling with poverty and hunger.

Instead, he suggested that a true leader provides direction, guidance, solutions, and reassurance in times of crisis.

Peter Obi tweeted:

"The problems facing Nigeria are well-known to all Nigerians.

"We are the poverty capital of the world, among the most insecure people on earth, among the hungriest, have poor education quality and the highest number of out-of-school children, high infant mortality, corruption, unemployment, the highest income gap between the poor and the rich, high corruption perception index, infrastructure and healthcare challenges, and more.

"It is disheartening to hear those in charge, who were hired to address our problems, make statements like "we are not the only ones struggling with poverty and hunger." Instead of merely acknowledging that other countries face similar challenges, we need to hear a thorough plan of action to tackle our unique struggles. We require concrete solutions and a clear vision to address these issues, not comparisons that downplay our circumstances. I urge those in leadership positions to offer tangible solutions, not mere reminders that others face similar challenges. We need a comprehensive approach to tackle our specific challenges, not generalizations that dismiss our experiences. A true leader provides direction, guidance, solutions, and reassurance in times of crisis."

Source: Legit.ng