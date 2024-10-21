Bishop David Oyedepo said he has not earned a salary from his ministry since December 1987, attributing his sustenance to divine support

In a video shared on X, Oyedepo said God has been his sole sustainer, adding that he is "on God's payroll"

Oyedepo also recounted a conversation with God regarding his financial security in full-time ministry but told his congregants that God's word has the answer to all the questions in this life

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder and presiding Bishop of Faith Tabernacle, in Ota, Ogun state, and President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, has disclosed that he last earned a salary from his ministry in December 1987.

In a video shared on the X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @therealchurchg1, Oyedepo said God has been sustaining him.

He went on to share how God assured him he got his back and he is on his payroll.

Oyedepo stated thus:

"When the Lord called me into full-time ministry, I said to him, Lord Jesus who pays me. Because to beg I'm ashamed. That's not the way I was brought up. Who pays me?

"You know, I even ask God, do you have enough job for me to do? There is no question that you ask in this world that has no answer in this book (the Bible).

"And the Lord said to me, after this things, he appointed 70 others also. He said, you are in my employment. I'm responsible for your pay. Just stay on duty."

Speaking further, Oyedepo went on to disclose the bible passage (scripture) that explained God's message to him, "Luke 10 vs 1- 7."

He said:

"It looks like ordinary story but that is where I draw my pain from till Jesus comes.

"I have not knocked on the door of any man till tomorrow. I got my employment letter from that scripture (Luke 10 vs 1- 7). I got on his payroll from that scripture. And sir, he pays. This God pays."

Watch the full video below as Bishop Oyedepo speaks on his pay:

