The Super Eagles of Nigeria were met with unsavoury treatment upon their arrival at the Al-Abraq airport in Libya

Players and staff of the Nigerian team were left stranded and unattended for a period spanning about 20 hours

A Nigeria Football Federation chief has identified the fitting punishment CAF should hand out to Libya for the airport incident

A Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official has proposed what he considers an appropriate judgment that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) should impose on Libya for the unsavoury airport ordeal experienced by the Super Eagles.

It is worth noting that members of the Nigerian team were left unattended upon their arrival at Al-Abraq airport for what was meant to be the reverse fixture in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification.

The team's flight was unexpectedly redirected from the airport in Benghazi to Al-Abraq on very short notice. Upon their surprising arrival, they found themselves confined at the airport for approximately 20 hours without assistance.

This inhumane treatment directed at the Super Eagles has drawn widespread condemnation from various football stakeholders, with CAF also issuing a statement denouncing the incident.

As CAF approaches the day for delivering its verdict on the airport situation, NFF communications director, Ademola Olajire, has outlined what the federation considers a fitting punishment for Libya in light of the incident.

NFF chief speaks on Libya incident

The communications director outlined that the NFF is demanding that CAF award a minimum of three points and three goals to the Super Eagles.

As reported by Guardian Sports, Olajire emphasised that if CAF cannot render this judgment in favour of the Super Eagles, it should consider relocating the fixture to a neutral venue.

CAF's strong condemnation of the incident largely reflects its stance on the matter. The verdict regarding the unsavory airport incident is imminent, with expectations for it to be announced during the Confederation's general assembly on October 23.

CAF sanction for Libya surfaces

Legit.ng in another report detailed the CAF sanctions against Libya following the airport incident involving Nigeria.

The report emphasised that the governing body is preparing to impose a heavy fine on Libya, along with other significant penalties.

