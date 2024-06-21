A Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday, June 20, delivered its judgement on the validity of the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024

The Kano Assembly repealed the law, after which Governor Yusuf implemented it by dethroning Aminu Ado Bayero and also reversed the creation of four emirates, sacking the Emirs appointed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje

In reaction, the Kano state government has vowed to appeal the court's ruling that quashed Muhammadu Sanusi II's reappointment as the 16th Emir of Kano

A Federal High Court in Kano nullified Muhammad Sanusi II's reinstatement as the 16th Emir of Kano on Thursday, June 20, barely a month after the Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, restored him to the throne.

Why court sacked Sanusi

Legit.ng reported that the court also nullified all the actions taken after Sanusi II's controversial reinstatement.

The court, presided by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, said the abolishment of the five emirate councils by the state assembly was an injustice.

Meanwhile, the court did not invalidate the law but noted that the governor disobeyed a court injunction by deposing Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstalling Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of the Kano Emirate.

Sanusi's sack: Kano govt heads to appeal court

However, in a swift move, the Kano state government has vowed to appeal the judgment, The Punch reported on Friday, June 21.

The commissioner for information, Baba Dantiye, confirmed that the government would appeal the judgment.

“Yes, it’s going to be appealed,” he said in a text message sent to The Punch while responding to a question.

Governor Yusuf mobilised to demolish Bayero's palace

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano royal tussle between Muhammadu Sanusi II and deposed Aminu Ado Bayero has taken a new turn as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf allegedly mobilises to demolish the latter's palace.

The trending video of alleged mobilised bulldozers and excavators heading to the mini-palace in Nasarawa has generated reactions from Nigerians.

Governor Yusuf's order to demolish the mini palace came hours after the federal high court in Kano declared the deposition of Bayero as null and void.

