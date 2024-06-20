Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The federal high court in Kano has voided Muhammadu Sanusi II's reappointment as the 16th Emir of Kano on Thursday, June 20.

The court, which was presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, nullified all the actions taken after the reinstatement.

However, there are key points in the judgment that you need to know. Below are the key points:

Court Overturns Kano State Government Actions

Justice Liman, in his ruling, overturned Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano's action. The governor had deposed the 15th Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The governor's action followed the signing of the Kano Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024 into law. The law repealed the existing law that divided the Kano emirate into five and installed Bayero during the administration of Abdullahi Ganduje in the state.

Based on the new law, the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, deposed by Ganduje in 2020, was reappointed and reinstated by Governor Yusuf.

Legal Challenge by Aminu Babba Danagundi

Aminu Babba Danagundi, a kingmaker in the former Kano emirate, challenged the legality of the repealed law through his counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN).

Danagundu's move was in favour of the deposed Ado Bayero, and the court judgment was in their favour as they await the higher court's judgement.

Court Ruling and Future Proceedings

Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman ruled in favour of Danagundi, setting aside the actions of the Kano government and ordering parties to maintain the status quo.

The judge warned of coercive measures to enforce compliance and transferred the case to Justice Simon Amobeda due to his elevation to the Court of Appeal.

What does maintaining the status quo mean?

Maintaining the status quo in this judgment means that all parties involved in the case, including the applicant and defendants, should await the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

On Wednesday, June 19, the Kano State House of Assembly alleged bias in the court proceedings and asked the Court of Appeal to stay the proceedings at the Federal High Court until the appeal court gave its judgment.

Who are the parties in the case?

Aside from the deposed Emir Bayero and reinstated Sanusi II, popular in the suit filed by a member of the kingmakers, Aminu Babba Danagundi, there are other parties, particularly the respondents.

In the suit, the respondents are the government of Kano state, the Kano House of Assembly, the speaker of the house, the state's attorney general and the commissioner for justice, the police commissioner in the state, the inspector general of police, the Directorate of State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Is federal higher than state high court?

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media claims that the federal high court is above any state high court are misleading.

This followed conflicting court orders on the royal tussle between the deposed and reinstated Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng, said the constitution did not place one above the other and advised on the way forward.

Atiku speaks on Kano royal tussle

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, reacted to the royal tussle between Sanusi and Bayero.

The ex-PDP presidential candidate condemned the deployment of the military in the matter, saying such would upset the peace and security in the state.

He added that President Bola Tinubu's administration needs to be reminded that Kano is known for peace and security, and any attempt to destabilise it would be resisted.

